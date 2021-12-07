Echo Wealth Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRF. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 71,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 503,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,757,000 after acquiring an additional 103,465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.30. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,728. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.18. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $171.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.