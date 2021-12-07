Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stake Boosted by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser accounts for approximately 2.5% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,024,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,439,000 after acquiring an additional 441,955 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.00. 42,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432,090. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. Raymond James lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

