McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $87.91 and last traded at $88.11. Approximately 46,889 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,257,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.11.

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.23.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.40%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 46.0% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,066,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 226,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

