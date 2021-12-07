Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Doheny Asset Management CA’s 9th Largest Position

Doheny Asset Management CA lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 2.4% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.87. The company had a trading volume of 858,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,255,086. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $173.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 505,826 shares of company stock valued at $67,899,321. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

