Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading Up 11.3%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s share price was up 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.12 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 16,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,574,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Separately, Lifesci Capital cut Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a current ratio of 17.96. The company has a market cap of $847.14 million, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 3.46.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNOX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after acquiring an additional 365,699 shares during the period. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,044,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 677,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 224,904 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,080,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 264.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 135,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

