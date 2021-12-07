$60.90 Million in Sales Expected for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) will report sales of $60.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.30 million and the lowest is $60.50 million. Inspired Entertainment posted sales of $71.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year sales of $202.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.40 million to $203.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $272.15 million, with estimates ranging from $268.50 million to $275.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,756. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $15.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $286.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,950,000 after acquiring an additional 747,280 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 44.4% in the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,495,000 after buying an additional 486,322 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 85.2% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,379,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,143,000 after buying an additional 634,921 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 4.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after buying an additional 45,725 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter worth $11,475,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

