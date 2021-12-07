$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.37. Global Ship Lease posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 231.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $8.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

GSL traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

