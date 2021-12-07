Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Will Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) will report earnings of $1.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. Brookfield Business Partners reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 235.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full-year earnings of $9.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $9.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 10.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 64.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 52,147 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 366.9% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,787,000 after acquiring an additional 285,080 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 16.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 33,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBU traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.59. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,581. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.43. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.11%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

