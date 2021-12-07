Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Will Post Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.41. Nutrien posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 791.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $10.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.38.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,370. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $73.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,113 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,148,000 after buying an additional 2,336,902 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,661,000 after buying an additional 2,026,145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,622,000 after buying an additional 1,759,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,304,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,856,000 after buying an additional 1,001,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

