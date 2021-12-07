The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.8% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,239,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.43. The firm has a market cap of $275.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

