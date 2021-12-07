Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.820-$2.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $518 million-$532 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $512.07 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $3.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.55. 1,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $234.59 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.56, for a total transaction of $763,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total value of $102,118.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,517 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Littelfuse stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

