Fernwood Investment Management LLC Buys 1,454 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,582 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.6% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.26. 77,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,214,639. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.03. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $96.57. The company has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.