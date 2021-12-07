Critical Review: Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) vs. Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) and Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.2% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Century Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Century Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Century Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Century Bancorp pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Century Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Century Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit of Texas Bancshares $142.42 million 3.51 $31.31 million $2.59 11.19 Century Bancorp $168.14 million 3.82 $42.21 million $8.06 14.30

Century Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit of Texas Bancshares. Spirit of Texas Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Century Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Century Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit of Texas Bancshares 30.91% 12.18% 1.45% Century Bancorp 27.71% 11.61% 0.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Century Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit of Texas Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Century Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spirit of Texas Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.82%. Given Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spirit of Texas Bancshares is more favorable than Century Bancorp.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products. The company was founded by Dean O. Bass in 2008 and is headquartered in Conroe, TX.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co.. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits. The company was founded by Marshall M. Sloane in 1972 and is headquartered in Medford, MA.

