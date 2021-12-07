Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Reaches $45.24 on Major Exchanges

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be purchased for about $45.24 or 0.00088633 BTC on exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $14,648.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00040532 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.63 or 0.00210856 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

