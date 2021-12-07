Narwhal Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,558 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $3.45 on Tuesday, reaching $116.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110,601. The company has a market capitalization of $137.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.46. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

