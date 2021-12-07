Ade LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ade LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Ade LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,214,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,857,000 after purchasing an additional 933,187 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $111.28. The stock had a trading volume of 154,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,061. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $111.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.95.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.