Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 1.2% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $376,983,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 53.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,859,000 after buying an additional 390,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,752,000 after purchasing an additional 345,751 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,737,804,000 after purchasing an additional 253,701 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.80.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $240.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.78 and its 200 day moving average is $227.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.89 and a 1 year high of $244.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.