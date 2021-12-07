Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €92.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €92.00 ($103.37) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.66% from the company’s current price.

KGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($128.09) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($111.24) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($121.35) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €102.73 ($115.42).

Shares of KGX stock traded up €1.20 ($1.35) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €98.56 ($110.74). 105,567 shares of the stock traded hands. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($91.93). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €91.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €89.71.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

