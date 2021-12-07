ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 30 by Royal Bank of Canada

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 30 price objective from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 34 price objective on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 target price on ABB in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a CHF 33 target price on ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 target price on ABB in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 33.21.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.