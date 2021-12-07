Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €113.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €113.00 ($126.97) target price by UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($111.24) price target on Kion Group in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($121.35) price target on Kion Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($128.09) price target on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($115.73) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €102.73 ($115.42).

Shares of FRA:KGX traded up €1.20 ($1.35) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €98.56 ($110.74). 105,567 shares of the stock were exchanged. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($91.93). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €91.42 and its 200 day moving average price is €89.71.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

