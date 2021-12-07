Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €240.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €240.00 ($269.66) price target by analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($264.04) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($348.31) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €295.00 ($331.46) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($266.29) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €263.21 ($295.75).

VOW3 stock traded up €4.98 ($5.60) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €170.30 ($191.35). 1,435,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €139.64 ($156.90) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($283.37). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €187.97 and its 200-day moving average price is €202.40. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion and a PE ratio of 4.79.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

