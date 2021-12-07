FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will announce earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.08. FactSet Research Systems reported earnings per share of $2.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $12.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $12.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $13.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FDS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.00.

FDS stock traded up $6.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $466.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,547. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $475.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $435.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total transaction of $807,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 22,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 48.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

