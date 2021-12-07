Brokerages Set Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT at $347.46

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $347.46.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $9.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,388. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.79. The company has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a PE ratio of 69.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,174 shares of company stock worth $15,839,203 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,463,385,000 after acquiring an additional 60,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,873,678,000 after acquiring an additional 88,010 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after buying an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,363,303,000 after buying an additional 109,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,973,724,000 after buying an additional 37,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

