Horizon Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 82.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Financial Corporation increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $456,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 28,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,254,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,088,000 after buying an additional 648,345 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFG traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,447 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.43 and a 200-day moving average of $109.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

