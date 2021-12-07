Exeter Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Exeter Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 1.5% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 19.8% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.6% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.7% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 81,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 189,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 92,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

NYSE:RY traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.18. 19,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,982. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $79.82 and a 12-month high of $108.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.939 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.