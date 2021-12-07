Doheny Asset Management CA Has $973,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Doheny Asset Management CA decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Amundi bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 224.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in PayPal by 29.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,856,000 after purchasing an additional 929,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $6.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.07. 340,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,233,856. The company has a market cap of $224.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

