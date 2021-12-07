Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Shares Up 13.8%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) shares shot up 13.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.43. 16,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 957,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Quantum-Si in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the third quarter worth about $269,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the third quarter worth about $126,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 74.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the third quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the third quarter worth about $4,933,000.

Quantum-Si Company Profile (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.