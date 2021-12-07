CION Invt (NYSE:CION) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.00

CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 3104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CION Invt in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.47.

CION Invt (NYSE:CION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

In other CION Invt news, insider Stephen Roman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $39,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Estrada bought 3,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $50,141.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,895 shares of company stock valued at $200,929. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CION Invt Company Profile (NYSE:CION)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

