TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,862 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 194,191 shares.The stock last traded at $30.10 and had previously closed at $29.68.

Several analysts recently commented on TSC shares. TheStreet raised shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.86.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.52 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $107,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TriState Capital by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 102,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

