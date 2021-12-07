First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.72

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.72 and last traded at $63.31, with a volume of 23904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on FR. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.39.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

