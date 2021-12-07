Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Price Down 1.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s share price dropped 1.9% on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $561.00 to $471.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Generac traded as low as $357.69 and last traded at $359.61. Approximately 33,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 786,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $366.68.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GNRC. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.90.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after buying an additional 260,162 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 76.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Generac by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,483,000 after acquiring an additional 48,655 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 16.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.24.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

