$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to announce sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. Dana posted sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $8.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

Shares of DAN stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $23.52. 11,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,493. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. Dana has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $624,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dana by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Dana by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

