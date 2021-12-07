Analysts Anticipate Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to Announce $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will report $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Darling Ingredients posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.79. 29,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,125. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average of $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

