Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 3,738 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 215,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $146,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $6,925,000. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $219.02 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $187.08 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

