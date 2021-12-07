Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Ade LLC

Ade LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 11.4% of Ade LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.33. 6,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,902. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $58.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

