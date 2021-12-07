Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 7.3% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $31,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,277 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,353,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,513. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

