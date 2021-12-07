Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.49 and last traded at $61.54. Approximately 3,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 868,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.05.

FWONK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,694,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,713,000 after buying an additional 134,047 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Formula One Group by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 152,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

