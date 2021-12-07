ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Trading Down 2.2%

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) shares fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.98 and last traded at $10.98. 64,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,107,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Nkcfo LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 3,860.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 663,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 646,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 44,130 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

