Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading Up 9.2%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) shares were up 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 183,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,979,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,170,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,474,000 after buying an additional 432,861 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 190,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,592,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 703,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 363,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

