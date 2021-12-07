Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) to post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cognition Therapeutics.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($8.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($7.55).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGTX. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other news, Director Peggy Wallace purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CGTX traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.40. 266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,109. Cognition Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.