Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RIGL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,386. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $444.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

