Landbox (LAND) Price Reaches $0.0058

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a market capitalization of $444,259.61 and approximately $35,552.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Landbox has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00059745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,324.56 or 0.08413809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00058491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,458.73 or 1.00117411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00076481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002673 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.