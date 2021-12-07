Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.30

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. During the last week, Grin has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $27.72 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,301.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,341.36 or 0.08462523 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.04 or 0.00315855 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $481.34 or 0.00938271 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00077182 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.83 or 0.00397316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.20 or 0.00318121 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 90,959,100 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

