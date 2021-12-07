Attila (ATT) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.60 Million

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Attila coin can now be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Attila has a market capitalization of $11.60 million and approximately $56,577.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Attila has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Attila alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00040465 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.96 or 0.00210446 BTC.

Attila Coin Profile

ATT is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Buying and Selling Attila

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Attila should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Attila using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ATTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Attila Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Attila and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.