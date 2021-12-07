SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Sold by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 125.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 15,805 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth $623,000.

NYSEARCA QUS traded up $2.13 on Tuesday, reaching $128.12. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,708. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.71. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48.

