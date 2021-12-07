Horizon Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 243.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 93,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Truist Financial by 66.8% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 24.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 24.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

TFC traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.42. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.