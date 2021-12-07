Echo Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,437 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,437 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 142,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 494,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 170,897 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,144 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,975. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $20.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

