Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,287,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.67. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

