Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. State Street Corp increased its position in Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,176,752,000 after buying an additional 663,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,484,422,000 after buying an additional 946,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after buying an additional 1,200,144 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,671,782,000 after buying an additional 435,238 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $4.78 on Tuesday, reaching $207.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,807,270. The stock has a market cap of $399.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.39 and its 200 day moving average is $227.32.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

