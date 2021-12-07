TFG Advisers LLC Buys 68 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,418. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $186.87 and a one year high of $241.06.

